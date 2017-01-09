Preventing your car battery from dying in the cold

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanks to the frigid cold temperatures this morning, many people had problems with their car batteries. 22News went to AAA to find out how to make sure these problems don’t leave you stranded.

We talked with AAA today who said on days like this they volume in calls is 3 to even 4 times more than a normal day. There are ways to prevent your car battery from dying.

The dreaded part of your day is going out in the cold, especially in the morning, and hoping your car starts without a problem. Bitterly cold days are to blame for a battery being drained, resulting in your car not starting. There are ways to prevent this problem from happening.

Joseph Ferraro, AAA Vice President of Automatic Services, “In the northeast a battery will last an average 4-5 years so if your battery is that old, its best to get it tested another sign is that if you try it in the morning its cranking harder that could be a sign the battery is getting close to the end of its life.”

AAA knows how busy someone is in a day and does their best to get to you quick. It usually takes 30-40 minutes to get to you and when AAA arrives the help is even quicker.

Dominic Colarusso, a AAA Battery Checker, told 22News, “It only takes about ten minutes the test is really quick and we have this new technology with the tester and it works really well.”

On a bitterly cold day 1 AAA worker can get anywhere from 10-16 calls a day

If you know it’s almost time to replace your car battery, its better to just get a new one than to run into a dead car issue. Getting a new battery will in the end save you time and money.