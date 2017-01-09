Potholes causing issues for drivers in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local drivers told 22News Riverdale Street in West Springfield has several large potholes that make for pretty bumpy commutes.

According to AAA, potholes can not only pop a tire, but they can also damage your suspension and alignment. Drivers said Riverdale Street is a pretty busy road, and switching lanes to avoid a pothole is often impossible.

Keteast Hill of West Springfield said, “I was sitting in the front of the bus, and I saw the pothole. The bus driver tried to go around it, but everybody kind of jumped up and down. I stayed in my seat.”

Drivers said they expect the city to start fixing the potholes once the weather warms up in the spring. Click Here to report any pothole issues in West Springfield, with the location and photos.