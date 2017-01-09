Police: Convenience store clerk shot during holdup attempt in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Worcester police are looking for a suspect who shot a convenience store clerk during a robbery attempt.

Police say a masked man wearing a black hooded jacket and gloves demanded “everything you got” from the 51-year-old clerk at Edgemere Mini Mart at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

The clerk refused and fought the suspect. Police say the suspect then stepped back and shot the clerk once in the upper leg.

The suspect fled before police arrived.

The clerk was taken to a hospital and is expected to live. He hasn’t been publicly identified.