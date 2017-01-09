New law restricts tethering of dogs outside

(WWLP) – The chilling temperatures and frequent snow storms of Massachusetts’ winters can not only be dangerous for our families, but for our dogs too.

No matter the season, new laws make it illegal in Massachusetts to leave your dog unattended and tethered outside for more than five hours at a time. During a weather advisory or warning, dogs cannot be tied out and left unattended at all.

The new protection measures took effect at the end of last year, and also prohibit the tethering of dogs anytime from 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m., except for a maximum of 15 supervised minutes.

Owners who violate these laws will be fined anywhere between $50 for first offenses to $300 for subsequent violations.

When a dog is tethered outside during appropriate times of the day, he or she must have access to clean water and a dog shelter that is fully enclosed on at least three sides, is roofed, and has a solid floor. The shelter must also have a dog bed and must be big enough for the dog to stand, lie down and turn comfortably, but small enough to retain the dog’s body heat.

For more information, click here.