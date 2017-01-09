Jeopardy! winning streak ends for UMass Amherst Professor

Bartolmeo end the night in 2nd place

Logan Leavitt Published:
Joseph Bartolomeo, UMass Amherst English Professor. (Image Courtesy: UMass Amherst)
Joseph Bartolomeo, UMass Amherst English Professor. (Image Courtesy: UMass Amherst)

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – The Jeopardy! winning streak is over for UMass Amherst Professor Joseph Bartolomeo.

Bartolmeo ended in 2nd place Monday night after winning in the past two episodes. He went into Final Jeopardy! in 3rd place but bet nearly all of his money on the final question.

The category was “19th Century Notables” and the answer was Vincent Van Gogh, which he got right. Unfortunately, it wasn’t enough for him to win.

His final score was $16,800, which was just 604 less than Monday night’s winner.

