HOLYOKE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) – If you’re in the market for a new car, but aren’t looking to break your bank, certified pre-owned might be the perfect option for you! Lauren visited Gary Rome Hyundai and spoke with Certified Pre-Owned Manager George Leduc about their different pre-owned options!

Gary Rome Hyundai

150 Whiting Farms Road

Holyoke, MA 01040

garyromehyundai.com

Sales: (877) 830-4792

Service: (888) 261-0277

Parts: (877) 960-2444

Promotional Consideration Provided by: Gary Rome Hyundai