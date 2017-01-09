How to safely solve any frozen pipe problems

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – According to Rocky’s Ace Hardware in Springfield, homeowners should start taking precautions to prevent pipes from freezing in the late fall to early winter.

Rocky’s warns against using a propane torch to unfreeze pipes; for a few dollars, you can prevent them from freezing in the first place with pipe insulation. On particularly cold nights, there are a few things you can do around the house to help keep your pipes warm.

John Stone of Rocky’s Ace Hardware told 22News, “At night, leave the cold water dripping only a little bit in the kitchen and bathroom sinks so the water won’t freeze; and open up all the cabinets where all of the pipes are at, so the hot air in the house will circulate through the pipes and it won’t freeze as well.”

Rocky’s said other options include pipe tape, which heats pipes up to a certain temperature, and heat guns, which on the lowest setting will help safely thaw pipes during the winter months.