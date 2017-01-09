Haverhill man stabbed after show at Cambridge nightclub

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Haverhill man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed several times outside a Cambridge nightclub.

Police say the victim suffered injuries to his back, shoulder and forearm during a large altercation just after he and some friends had left a show at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Central Square.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

The victim’s name was not made public and police have not announced any arrests.

The nightclub was not named.