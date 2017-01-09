Haverhill man stabbed after show at Cambridge nightclub

Name of nightclub has not been released

Associated Press Published:
Police lights by night

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — A Haverhill man has been taken to the hospital after he was stabbed several times outside a Cambridge nightclub.

Police say the victim suffered injuries to his back, shoulder and forearm during a large altercation just after he and some friends had left a show at about 12:30 a.m. Sunday in Central Square.

The man was treated at the scene before being taken to the hospital. His injuries were not considered life threatening.

The victim’s name was not made public and police have not announced any arrests.

The nightclub was not named.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s