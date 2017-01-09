Hadley residents to vote on proposed property tax increases

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Hadley residents will be voting Tuesday on whether to increase their property taxes. Voters will see 9 questions on the ballot. The questions are propositions that allow the town to raise property taxes beyond the current limit in order to fund town projects.

This includes funding new cruisers and equipment for the police department and new computers and technology for schools. One question proposes building a new senior center on Middle Street for $5.3 million. Another proposes building a new fire station for $2.9 million.

Haldey Town Administrator David Nixon says if all of the measures are approved, the average resident would then pay $230 each year. But Nixon said that the cost could be less. “We have debt that is being retired,” he told 22News, “and we are going to fit the new debt in, if approved by the voters, for a cost of $95, not $230.”

Polling hours are between 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. at Hopkins Academy. Nixon says residents are most concerned about the costs of a new fire station and a senior center. According to the town clerk, only 40-50 absentee ballots were turned in.