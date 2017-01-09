Granville Fire Department announces 2016 statistics

GRANVILLE, Mass. (The Westfield News) – Last week the Granville Fire Department released important statistics on their Facebook page regarding their department.

The statistics were of the calls that the fire department responded to in 2016. Of the 174 calls in total, a little more than half of them, 88, were medical calls.

The high amount of medical calls left a major impact on the department. Since July, the department has lost multiple EMT’s (Emergency Medical Technicians), and is now down to four EMT’s.

“That’s a huge impact on our town,” said Granville Fire Chief Matt Ripley. “Everyone’s been doing a great job for as few people as we have.”

According to Ripley, there are a few EMT’s that are currently enrolled in classes and the hope is to have them available in the near future.

A volunteer-run fire department, firefighters and EMT’s have done around 100 hours of volunteer work in 2016.

As is the case with any volunteer emergency services organization, the members must juggle the demands of serving their neighbors at all hours of the day and night with that of their full time occupations.

Ripley has been able to reflect on the hard work that the 25 volunteers in the department have put in during 2016.

“Our guys are really dedicated,” said Ripley.

If there are any questions or comments regarding the 2016 statistics, contact the Granville Fire Department at 413-357-8572.