Gov. Baker will sign ‘defibrillators in schools’ bill

BOSTON (State House News Service/WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker said Monday he intends to sign a bill requiring Massachusetts schools to be equipped with automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

The AED bill was one of nearly 100 pieces of legislation sent to the governor’s desk on the final day of the previous session last Tuesday.

The bill will require schools to have AED’s on-site by July 2018.

The bill’s passage last week was cheered by families of children who died after suffering cardiac arrest during athletic events. The parents last week told 22News they hoped such a measure would save lives in the future.

Baker talked to reporters after meeting with House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stanley Rosenberg in his office Monday.

“I normally don’t talk about legislation that’s on our desk until it’s gone through a full review,” Baker said. “But I happen to be pretty familiar with that particular bill and we’re going to sign it and I congratulate the Legislature for getting it done.”

22News State House Bureau reporter Tiffany Chan will continue to cover the progress of the automatic defibrillator bill (S 2449) in its journey to become state law.