Gov. Baker, State House leaders hold first meeting of new year

BOSTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Baker met with House Speaker Robert DeLeo and Senate President Stanley Rosenberg on Monday to talk about policy issues. These weekly leadership meetings are private and cameras aren’t allowed inside.

Top state leaders did speak with reporters afterwards, saying they’re keeping a close eye on tax revenues in an effort to balance the budget. House Speaker Robert DeLeo said there is a possibility of restoring the governor’s budget cuts, depending on how those tax collections come in.

Governor Baker was hesitant to reveal his top priorities for the session when 22News asked him about it. “We were talking about mostly what I would describe as issues that we’ve been working on together over the course of the past year or so, and some on some of the new stuff,” Baker said. “I’ll let the new stuff play out over the course of the next several weeks, okay?”

Residents could learn what some of the priority issues are when Governor Baker delivers his State of the State address later this month.