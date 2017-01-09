Fundraiser at Chipotle in Holyoke Monday to benefit fire victims

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A fundraiser will be held at the Chipotle restaurant on Whiting Farms Road in Holyoke Monday to benefit the families affected by the deadly New Year’s Day apartment fire in the city.

The event will begin at noon and last until 9:00 Monday night. In order for proceeds to go to Mayor Alex Morse’s relief fund for the fire victims, patrons must let the cashier at Chipotle know they are supporting the cause at checkout.

The mayor’s relief fund donates 100 percent of its proceeds to those who lost their homes and loved ones during the fire on North East Street. Donations can also be made online, in person, or by mail with a check made out to:

Mayor’s Fire Relief Fund

536 Dwight Street

Holyoke, MA 01040

