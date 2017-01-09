Fired Agawam police officers to attend hearing on appeal Monday

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Three Agawam police officers are fighting to get their jobs back after they were fired for an alleged use-of-force incident.

The three, who appealed the decision in October, are scheduled to be at a hearing Monday.

Mayor Richard Cohen terminated the employment of Agawam Police Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer Edward Connor, and Officer John Moccio for the incident, which was caught on camera at the police station back in June.

The men’s attorney, John Connor, said the officers arrested a man at Six Flags who became combative at the park and police station. He says there is no question the three men used proper force.

A ruling is expected by this May.

Below is the news release from Attorney Connor regarding the officer’s appeal:

Three Agawam Police Officers have filed an appeal of their termination from employment with the Town of Agawam police department. The Appeal asserts that the officers’ termination was without just cause in violation of civil service law and asks that they be reinstated with full back pay. “We are confident that a fair review of the facts in this case including the video of this incident will result of reinstatement for all three officers by the Civil Service Commission” Stated Attorney John Connor who is representing all three officers in their appeal. “All three officers acted in accordance with the rules and regulations of the department as well as their training in bringing this violent individual under control” The three officers, Sgt. Anthony Grasso, Officer John Moccio and Officer Edward B. Connor were terminated by Mayor Cohen at the recommendation of Chief Eric Gillis on October 19, 2016. The appeal process will take approximately five (5) to six (6) months before a decision is rendered although a full evidentiary hearing on the matter should occur within 90 days. Attorney Connor also emphasized that none of these officers have ever been accused of excessive force in the past and that the arrestee was very intoxicated and extremely violent. “We will be presenting the fact that it took 2 officers and 2 civilians to bring this individual under control after a long and violent struggle at six flags New England. This violent behavior reignited at the station during the booking process requiring officers to use reasonable force to bring the arrestee under control.” Connor also emphasized that “the only individual who was injured in this incident was an officer. “ Sgt Grasso is a 20 year veteran of the police department; Officer Moccio is a 19 year veteran while Officer Connor is a 31 year veteran.

