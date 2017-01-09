Bus overturned on busy roadway in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Penn. (NBC) – Crews in Philadelphia are cleaning up after a SEPTA bus overturned along one of the city’s busiest roads early this morning.

A mechanic was hurt as the off-duty shuttle bus flipped on the median of Woodhaven Road.

There were no passengers on the bus at the time of the crash.

SEPTA’s spokesperson stated the mechanic was test driving the bus when he lost control.

No word yet on when the crash will fully be cleared as it continued to block eastbound lanes for more than three hours.