Alleged Ft. Lauderdale gunman due in federal court Monday

5 people died in the airport attack

By Published:
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)
This booking photo provided by the Broward Sheriff's Office shows suspect Esteban Ruiz Santiago, 26, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Relatives of the man who police say opened fire Friday killing several people and wounding others at a Florida airport report he had a history of mental health issues. They tell The Associated Press and other news outlets that some of the problems followed his time serving a military tour in Iraq, and that he was being treated at his current home in Alaska. (Broward Sheriff's Office via AP)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (WWLP) – The FBI may have known that Esteban Santiago had mental health issues well before Friday’s deadly shooting.

They said Santiago visited their Alaska office in November to report that an intelligence agency was controlling his mind.

His behavior was so concerning, agents there confiscated his gun and ordered a mental health evaluation. NBC News reports that Santiago underwent the evaluation but was released after four days. He was given his gun back a month later.

Police now believe he used that same gun to kill five people and wound six others at a Florida airport on Friday. The FBI said Santiago flew from Alaska to Fort Lauderdale’s Hollywood International Airport with a gun in his checked baggage. Police say he retrieved the gun after landing and started shooting at people in a baggage claim area.

There is no federal law that would have prevented Santiago from getting his gun back. According to the Federal Gun Control Act, anyone who has been committed to a mental institution cannot own a firearm. That means, people who voluntarily submit to mental health treatment don’t lose their right to possess a gun.

Santiago has been held without bail since his arrest. He is expected to be in federal court Monday morning for his first hearing. Santiago’s charges include performing an act of violence at an airport. If convicted, he could be sentenced to the death penalty.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s