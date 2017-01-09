Airport shooting raising questions about guns in checked bags

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WWLP) – Security is being re-assessed, after police say Esteban Santiago used a gun he retrieved from a bag he had legally checked, in order to commit last week’s mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale’s airport.

Under the law, you can transport unloaded guns and ammunition as checked baggage in the same locked, hard container, as long as you tell airline employees at check-in. In most cases (based on airline or airport), travelers are not required to show any registration or paperwork.

Still, it has some travelers wondering what else can be done. “What else can be done about it? Not allow it in the first place? You’re going to get a lot of backlash from gun owners and the NRA,” Dylan Carvalho of Chicopee said.

The Transportation Security Administration found 2,653 guns at airport checkpoints in 2015; a 20% increase from the previous year. Guns are prohibited in carry-on bags, and travelers can be fined or arrested for doing so.