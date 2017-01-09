2017’s Travel Trends

NBC's Chris Clackum Published: Updated:
Booking your next trip could involve artificial intelligence.
Booking your next trip could involve artificial intelligence.

(NBC News) Chances are good that when making travel reservations in 2017, the voice or person on the other end won’t be human.

More companies are using artificial intelligence to help you make, cancel or change reservations.

“Kind of easing the burden of people having to wait on a customer service line to talk to an agent, and making it easier for people to make those changes,” says Orbitz Senior Editor Jeanenne Tornatore.

Travelers can also expect the legacy airlines to be more competitive when it comes to pricing, but those lower prices come with a catch.

Expect to pay for a carry-on bag or choosing your seat.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2iK5ShO

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s