Young boy continues to sell baseball cards to help friend with cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A young boy has been selling cards for years, to help his friend whose sick. Brady Kahle has been collecting baseball cards since he was 3-years-old.

For over a couple years Kahle has been selling baseball cards, to help raise money for his friend that is battling brain cancer. Landen Palatino was diagnosed with glioblastoma brain cancer and had brain surgery to remove a grade four tumor, and Kahle is raising money to help pay for medical costs.

The two boys play baseball in the same league but different divisions, and their mothers went to high school together. Brady’s mother told 22News he was the one that came up with the idea of selling cards for a cause.

100% of the proceeds from Brady’s booth will be donated to Landen’s cancer treatment and recovery.

