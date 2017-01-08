Why does the Chicopee solar field need to be done now?

Rachel Fazio Published: Updated:
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Sunday is the deadline for the completion of a solar field in Chicopee. The solar field must be completed by Sunday to receive state solar renewable energy credits.

The solar field is located on 27 acres off James Street, at the former Navy Housing property. The city of Chicopee acquired the former navy housing property back in 2011.

Chicopee solar field nearing completion

The city and state have spent about 2 million dollars to prepare the site for development. According to Joel McAuliffe, spokesperson for Mayor Richard Kos, most of the property will be used for the solar field, but a little more than 5 acres of the site will be made available for future development.

The solar field will be used to reduce energy costs for Westover.

It will also help the city further its long term renewable energy goals.

