Trial to begin for man charged with throwing baby off bridge

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection is set to begin in the murder trial of a Connecticut man charged with throwing his 7-month son off a 90-foot-high bridge.

Jury selection in Tony Moreno’s case is scheduled to start Tuesday in Middletown Superior Court. Evidence is expected to begin in early February.

The 23-year-old Middletown man pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges in the July 2015 death of his son, Aaden.

Police say Moreno threw his son off the Arrigoni Bridge over the Connecticut River between Middletown and Portland and then jumped off himself after arguing with the boy’s mother.

The Hartford Courant reported that Moreno’s attorney said at a recent court appearance that Moreno does not deny responsibility for the boy’s death and will seek to have the jury consider lesser charges.