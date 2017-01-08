Serious car accident on Berkshire Ave. in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One person is in the hospital after a serious car crash early this Sunday morning.

Springfield Police Lieutenant Juan Rosario told 22News, police were called to 825 Berkshire Ave. for a single car crash around 4 o’clock this Sunday morning.

The driver of the s-u-v lost control of the car and hit a utility pole on the side of the road. The car was completely destroyed in the crash.

According to Lt. Rosario, one person was taken to the hospital, no word on their condition.

22News is covering this story and will bring you new information as soon as it becomes available.