Police: Father accidentally shoots son

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) – Investigators in South Windsor say a father accidentally shot his 23-year-old son while showing him a handgun.

Police say officers were called to a home Saturday morning and found the younger man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the abdomen. The man whose name was not immediately released was taken to Hartford Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police interviewed other family members and after a preliminary investigation determined the father shot his son accidentally while showing him a 9-millimeter weapon.