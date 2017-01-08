Police arrest man after stolen vehicle chase

HOLYOKE, Mass (WWLP) – A police chase through the streets of two western Massachusetts cities on Sunday. At about 3:30 Sunday afternoon, a panhandler on Main Street in Holyoke allegedly stole a vehicle and sped off.

Police chased the man through Holyoke, over the Willimansett Bridge, and finally arrested him on Grattan Street in Chicopee. The panhandler is charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and various traffic violations.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Philip McKay told 22News he hit at least two other vehicles during his attempt to escape the law.