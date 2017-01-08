New England Patriots find out divisional round opponent

The two teams faced each other in week 3 of the regular season

FOXBORO, Mass (WWLP) – We found out Sunday the New England Patriots will face off against the Houston Texans in the divisional round of the playoffs.

The Patriots, as you would imagine, are the clear favorite going into the game.

The Texans pulled off a wildcard victory against the Oakland Raiders on Saturday to earn their spot. The two teams square off Saturday night.

22News is your home for Patriots playoff coverage.

We plan on having a reporter live in Foxboro bringing you all the excitement of game day.

