Northampton’s first drug recovery center opens its doors

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton will open its doors to the city’s first ever drug recovery center on Monday.

Edwards church will become the temporary home for the new Northampton Recovery Center. The center on Main Street will help men and women suffering from substance abuse.

The Northwestern District Attorney’s office, along with members of the recovery community in Hampshire County, and a host of other sponsors, helped launch the recovery center. Its goal is help people suffering from addition get the help they need.

The center encourages people from all pathways and stages of recovery to come. Families, friends and loved ones are also encouraged to attend for support.

The recovery center is funded by public and private donors, but they would like to obtain support from the state, to help with cost.