Man dies after snowmobile breaks through ice on Maine lake

This is the second snowmobile-related fatality this season and they urge people to use extreme caution

The Associated Press Published:
OAKLAND, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine say a 52-year-old Massachusetts man has died after a snowmobile he was operating fell through thin ice on a lake.

The state Department of Inland Fisheries & Wildlife says Richard Dumont of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, was riding a snowmobile owned by a friend and business partner on Messalonskee Lake in Oakland when it broke through the ice. It happened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday.

Witnesses called 911 and fire department personnel used an ice rescue sled to pull Dumont from the water. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The Maine Warden Service says this is the second snowmobile-related fatality this season and they urge people to use extreme caution on any body of water.

An investigation is continuing.

