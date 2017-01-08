Local hockey program got experience of a lifetime

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – A once in a life experience for children affiliated with the Holy Name youth hockey program.

They wouldn’t be exaggerating either. On Sunday afternoon the Boston Bruins Alumni competed against the Holy name Bantams and Peewee teams.

It was a fundraising game to help the cost of training these young players at the Olympic ice center in West Springfield. The Bruins Alumni travel the country participating in these competitions for a cause.

Rick Middleton told 22News, “It really doesn’t matter what the charity is as long as they want to present it and raise the money we’ll show up and play them.”

This game was something of a departure for the national hockey stars of yesteryear. They’re accustomed to play these charity games against more mature competition.

Kelly Wright, from Holy Name added, “This is the first time ever that the alumni agreed to play against kids, they’re very excited. Game and proud parents watching.”

With the money raised from this game and the sale of hockey memorabilia, the Sunday morning “learn to skate” program at the Olympia will continue through the New Year.

At the final buzzer, the 11 and 12 year old Peewee team defeated the Bruins Alumni 4-2. The Bruins bouncing back to beat the 13 to 15 year old Bantams by the score of 6-4. Games that will be long remembered by young hockey players from western Massachusetts.