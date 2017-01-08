Rated PG-13

2 hours 5 minutes

Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, J.K. Simmons

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Ah, to return to those glorious Hollywood romantic musicals of yesteryear, when young lovers would literally sweep each other off their feet. It’s all there in “La La Land”, the sumptuous salute to a more refined era.

Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone are the equal of any starry eyed lovers who ever graced the silver screen during that bygone era. “La La Land” delivers the bitter along with the sweet in equal measure, sweeping us off our feet telling the touching story of the would be actress and the nightclub piano player reaching for success and for each other’s love.

There’s magic in every scene that will melt your heart and sweep you up with each dazzling moment. You’ll know right there, this is a film to cherish. Remember how good it felt wanting to share with her that very special moment?

And the dancing, oh that dancing transporting us back to a time all but forgotten. Director Damien Chazzelle is so sentimental having directed J.K. Simmons to an Oscar in “Whiplash”. He showcases Simmons in a small but meaningful role as the critical nightclub owner.

I say welcome back to this movie that sings and dances and fills you with emotion. There’s no better way to sing the praises of “La La Land” than with 4 stars.

I don’t know anyone except for the six millennials who walked out half way through who won’t find “La La Land” 2 hours of some of the most beautiful minutes spent in a movie theater in ages, take my word.