How well did you fair after the snowstorm?

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Western Massachusetts got its fair share of snow Saturday evening from the storm that swept up the East Coast.

Ahhh yes, another snow storm has left its mark, and it’s nothing most in the area aren’t accustomed to.

“I’ve been here 77 years I’m used to it.”

Eastern Hampden County accumulated between 4-6 inches, most of the Pioneer Valley 2-5 inches, and there was a coating of about 2 inches in western Franklin and Hampshire Counties, and Berkshire County. Eastern Massachusetts certainly had us beat getting anywhere from 8 to 18 inches.

The day after the snow storm and cleaning up is old habit for most New Englanders, but from every snow storm there is a lesson to be learned.

The roads and slick conditions can always surprise the best of drivers.

Leslie Headlee of Chicopee told 22News, “I was going to see my mother last night and the fencing up there when I went to turn there was no way to stop. I went right into the pole with my son in the car, but he’s 18 had a seatbelt. He’s okay, I’m a little sore but my car is pretty bad.” Leslie Headlee says she’s thankful that she and her son are okay, and the car will only need minor fixing.

Some decided to just wait the storm out at home if they could. “Well I don’t like the snow and I need to get out of New England. I was in Florida a few weeks ago. Eighty degrees when I left and I come back to this, miserable,” said Eddie Humber of Holyoke.

But even with all the headaches and misery the snow can cause, for some, especially the little ones, the winter weather is more than welcome and it can be a whole lot of fun.