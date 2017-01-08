Guidance counselor to be honored at Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A Holyoke high school guidance counselor will have a place of honor at this year’s Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade.

Kimberly Izquierdo was chosen by her fellow St. Patrick’s parade committee members to receive this year’s prestigious 55th annual O’Connell award, denoting her fundraiser efforts on behalf of the parade.

Izquierdo told 22News, “The parade has always been an important part of my life and my family’s life. So, to help the parade down the street is the honor of the year to be there on parade day.”

This will be the 66th annual Holyoke St. Patrick’s parade. Mark your calendar for parade day March 19th, just two days following the observance of St Patrick’s Day.