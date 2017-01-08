Frigid air expected for western Massachusetts next couple days

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The snow Saturday left behind some pretty frigid air here in western Massachusetts. 22News is working for you with how people are coping with the cold air and why we’re feeling it.

After Saturday’s snowfall, came some sun and blue sky Sunday. But hopefully you weren’t fooled by the sunshine because temperatures fell into the upper teens and lower 20s Sunday, feeling more like the single digits thanks to the wind.

Even though the cold can be hard to handle one resident told 22News its better than heavy snowfall. Kathleen Cardella, from Hatfield, told 22News, “Its better than the frozen, icy dangerous stuff it was fluffy and I’m hoping it passes quickly cause my toes are cold and my fingers are numb.”

Being outside longer than 30 minutes in conditions such as these can cause frostbite.

Many New Englanders know how to dress for the winter. In Northampton, people had on their hats, puffy jackets, and layers as they walked the streets.

Believe it or not, you have New Englanders who really don’t mind the cold. Sally Fuller, from Northampton, told 22News, “I’m very grateful that’s why I live in New England and I’m happy for the snow we need the water I’m all for it.”

With temperatures in the lower 20s Saturday, Sunday, and now Monday that puts western Massachusetts a good ten degrees below average for this time of the year. Early January’s average high temperature is in the lower 30s.

The reason for the cold is mainly the jet stream. The jet stream, a narrow band of fast moving air currents high up in the atmosphere helps to control our weather back down here on Earth, and when the jet stream takes a dip below New England it filters in Arctic like air

For those who need a break from the frosty air, relief is on the way, 40s are in the forecast for a good portion of next week.