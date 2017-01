AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – A deadly traffic accident this weekend in Agawam.

Lt. James Donavon notified 22News, the one car accident occurred Friday night at the intersection of Shoemaker Lane and Poplar street in Feeding Hills.

The driver, the only person in the car, died later at Baystate Medical Center.

We won’t learn the victim’s name until police are certain the family members have been notified.