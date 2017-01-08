1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Big Y supermarket stabbing

The stabbing was not a random act

Published: Updated:
Big Y West Springfield

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Someone has been stabbed to death at a Connecticut supermarket.

State police say the stabbing occurred Sunday afternoon at a Big Y supermarket in a shopping plaza in Old Lyme and a second person suffered serious injuries.

Police say they responded to the supermarket on a report of an assault. They say the two people were known to each other and the stabbing was not a random act.

The injured person has been taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The identities of the two people haven’t been released.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based Big Y supermarket chain has several locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Its divisions include Fresh Acres Market and Table & Vine fine wines and spirits.

The company hasn’t responded to multiple phone messages seeking comment.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

