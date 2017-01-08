1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Big Y supermarket stabbing

OLD LYME, Conn. (AP) — Someone has been stabbed to death at a Connecticut supermarket.

State police say the stabbing occurred Sunday afternoon at a Big Y supermarket in a shopping plaza in Old Lyme and a second person suffered serious injuries.

Police say they responded to the supermarket on a report of an assault. They say the two people were known to each other and the stabbing was not a random act.

The injured person has been taken by helicopter to a hospital.

The identities of the two people haven’t been released.

The Springfield, Massachusetts-based Big Y supermarket chain has several locations in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Its divisions include Fresh Acres Market and Table & Vine fine wines and spirits.

The company hasn’t responded to multiple phone messages seeking comment.