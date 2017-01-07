Winter Storm Warning For Eastern Hampden County

Snow can become steady at times

By Published:
newsnowfall

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for eastern Hampden County until Saturday night. This means that there is a chance for over 6 inches of snow in that area within a 12 hour period.

The 22News Storm Team is forecasting 4-8 inches for eastern Hampden County due to the new weather alert. A Winter Weather Advisory continues for the rest of the Pioneer Valley until Saturday night. The rest of the Pioneer Valley can expect 3-6 inches. The farther north and west you can, such as Berkshire County and western Franklin and Hampshire Counties, can expect a coating to 2 inches.

If you will be traveling keep in mind roads may become slick and visibility will be reduced. Snow can become steady at times, especially during the afternoon and evening.

The difference between advisories, watches and warnings are explained here

 

 

