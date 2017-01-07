Tips for successfully quitting smoking

(CNN) – Smoking is the leading cause of preventable disease and death in the U.S. and many smokers vow to quit at the beginning of a new year. Research suggests that nicotine may be as addictive as heroin.

So most people need help stopping for good. But the desire to stop isn’t always enough you need a plan to break the habit.

Seventy percent of American smokers say they want to quit. If you are one of them, here are some tips from the CDC.

First, make a plan for quitting, people who’ve done it say planning ahead is a big part of success. List the reasons you want to quit smoking. Figure out what triggers make you want reach for a cigarette. So you can avoid them.

Choose a day when you’ll quit and let your loved ones know they can help support you. Identify people or places you can turn to for help if you need it.

There are lots of tips online and you can call 1-800-quit-now. You can also find apps that will help you track cravings, slip-ups and progress. Some people need medication.

The most common type is nicotine replacement therapy, which gives your body a little nicotine without any of the harmful chemicals that are found in burning cigarettes.

Healthcare providers can also help. Especially if you experience withdrawal symptoms. But since people who stop smoking greatly reduce their risk of early death, the discomfort is worth it you’re never too old to quit.