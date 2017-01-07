Springfield Police Deparment looks to build strong community relationship

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Communications between the Springfield Police department and the Mason Square neighborhood are alive and well and getting better.

Saturday’s session at the Mason Square library was sponsored by a neighborhood organization called “Seeds of a Father”. They help teenagers who might have grown up without a father figure in their lives.

Kevin Green, the group’s founder and CEO, told 22News, “I think it’s very important that we increase communication with law enforcement especially what’s been happening locally, nationally, a lot of negative things being projected.”

Saturday’s exchange of ideas was attended by Police commissioner John Barbieri and members of his C3 community relations team in the Mason square neighborhood.

The commissioner told 22News, it’s essential these community sessions be continued.

John Barbieri, the Springfield Police Chief, said, “It’s just critical that the police in the community constantly be in touch, there has to be a constant dialogue continuing. The minute you lose that link that’s when things tend to go sour.”

According to the sponsoring agency, the Saturday session lived up to its billing as an action oriented gathering meant to increase healthy relations between law enforcement and the community.