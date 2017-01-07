Slick road conditions close part of I-91 after 20 car pileup

CONNECTICUT (WWLP) – As slick as the roads are in western Massachusetts, our neighbors to the south fared a lot worse.

On I-91 in Middletown, Connecticut, dozens of cars spun out and have piled up. 20 cars were reportedly involved.

The highway was shut down between Middletown and Wethersfield.

Shortly after that accident, there was another serious pileup on the other side of the highway, and the northbound side was also shut down.

There are reports that nearly a dozen people were injured and fuel tanks ruptured. You can even see a tanker truck across the highway.