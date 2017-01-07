Slick road conditions close part of I-91 after 20 car pileup

The highway was shut down between Middletown and Wethersfield

Katie Cavanaugh Published:
Snow falling on Interstate 91 in West Springfield
Snow falling on Interstate 91 in West Springfield

CONNECTICUT (WWLP) – As slick as the roads are in western Massachusetts, our neighbors to the south fared a lot worse.

On I-91 in Middletown, Connecticut, dozens of cars spun out and have piled up. 20 cars were reportedly involved.

The highway was shut down between Middletown and Wethersfield.

Shortly after that accident, there was another serious pileup on the other side of the highway, and the northbound side was also shut down.

There are reports that nearly a dozen people were injured and fuel tanks ruptured. You can even see a tanker truck across the highway.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s