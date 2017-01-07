Security increased at Bradley after deadly shooting in Florida

WINDSOR LOCKS, Ct. (WWLP) – Airports across the country are taking extra precautions following the deadly shooting at an airport in Florida.

On Friday 5 people were killed and 8 others were injured when a gunman opened fire at Fort Lauderdale airport.

The gunman, who has been identified as 26-year-old Esteban Santiago, opened fire at a baggage claim area. And at pretty much every airport in the country, there isn’t a security check to get into this area. On Friday, flights to Fort Lauderdale were delayed. Several people who are frequent flyers told 22News, the attack at Fort Lauderdale airport has them worried about their safety.

The first flight out of Bradley to Fort Lauderdale has been cancelled. It’s Flight 2592 and it was scheduled to leave at 6:40AM.

However the rest of the flights going to Fort Lauderdale, are still scheduled, and there are two flights that will depart at 7:00am.