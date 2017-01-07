Owner of truck that caused fatal pileup ordered back to jail

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The owner of a dump truck that caused a fiery wreck that killed four people at the bottom of Avon Mountain in 2005 is back in jail after being charged with violating his probation by using cocaine.

The Hartford Courant reports 81-year-old David Wilcox, of Newington, was detained on $100,000 bail after appearing in court Friday. Officials say he failed several drug tests.

The former owner of American Crushing and Recycling was sentenced to six years in prison for manslaughter and other crimes. Authorities say he knew the truck had bad brakes and tried, after the crash, to reinstate insurance on his company’s trucks.

The truck’s brakes failed on Route 44 down the 500-foot-hill and caused a 20-vehicle wreck in Avon.

Wilcox’s lawyer says his client denies using cocaine.