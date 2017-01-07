MassDOT encourages drivers to give plows space as they clear roads

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – As western Massachusetts continues to dig itself out, MassDOT is encouraging drivers to give snowplows some extra space.

MassDOT’s latest campaign, named, “Don’t Crowd the Plows,” is highlighting the need for the drivers to give plows more space to remove snow on the road.

They said it’s safer for drivers to stay behind plows and avoid speeding up and passing them, which can create an unsafe situation for everyone on the roadway.

One Springfield woman couldn’t agree more. Teri Liebel told 22News, “I get out of their way. I’d rather be behind them and just go slow and follow. I let them do their job.”

Since winter started, eight snowplows have been struck by passing vehicles.

MassDOT is also urging drivers to lower their speeds during bad weather.