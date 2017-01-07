Local car dealership catches fire

CHICOPEE, Mass (WWLP) – A close call at a Chicopee business today. Smoke was seen coming from the Chicopee Auto Service and Sales Center at 926 Front Street. No one was hurt.

The owner of the neighboring audio business noticed the smoke and called the fire department. Luckily, they’re right down the road.

Andy Pacheko, the owner of the neighboring business, told 22News, “I was in my business and a customer came in and told me they saw smoke coming from the bay so I went outside to look and I saw the smoke coming from the bay next door. I got on the phone and called the Chicopee Fire Department and they reacted pretty quick. They were here within about two minutes because they are right down the block.”

It’s not clear what caused the fire. It started at about 4 o’clock this afternoon.