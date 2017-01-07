Franklin county group works towards achieving racial justice

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A western Massachusetts group is looking at the past and present state of racism.

Back in the 1800s, the Franklin County Anti-Slavery Society was the site of several underground railway safe houses.

Volunteer Cate Woolner of Racial Justice Rising told 22News, “A lot of people don’t realize that it existed, that there were abolitionists here in town, and it wasn’t just white people, there were people of color who were abolitionists of the movement.”

Racial Justice Rising is a group that is working towards achieving racial justice by giving people a deeper understanding of systematic racism and racial injustice.

On Saturday, they presented the “Road to Freedom,” which spoke about the fight to end slavery, and how those actions can be applied to current day social injustices.

Volunteer Sharin Alpert told 22News, “The resistance that ended slavery can give us ideas on how to oppress current day oppression.”

Racial Justice Rising hopes to bring people of all backgrounds together to help address and bring justice for people targeted by racism.

Alpert continued, “We’re hoping that white folks in the community who might not be aware of it will learn about how active and present racism and oppression is today.”

Several of the presenters at Saturday’s event told 22News education is a key component to addressing social injustices, and making changes in the future.

Racial Justice Rising holds monthly educational events.