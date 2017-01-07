Former daycare worker charged with abusing a second child

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) – A former Waterbury day care worker charged with breaking a 3-year-old girl’s arm last year has been charged with abusing another child.

Sixty-year-old Adnelly Moipard was charged Thursday with third-degree assault and other offenses connected to injuries sustained by a 5-year-old boy at Kids Town Day Care Facility in November.

The Naugatuck woman was arrested after police say their investigation found that she hurt the boy while he was in her care.

Moipard was charged in October 2016 after prosecutors say she dragged a toddler to a chair by her right arm. The girl was later hospitalized and x-rays of her arm showed she suffered multiple fractures.

The facility surrendered its license after Moipard was charged the first time. Her lawyer could not immediately be reached.

