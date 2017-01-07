Rated PG-13

2 hours 10 minutes

Denzel Washington, Viola Davis, Mykelti Williamson, Russell Hornsby, Stephen Henderson

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Think of a force of nature blasting across the screen like an erupting volcano, and that’s how you’ll feel about the power of Denzel Washington’s volcanic performance in “Fences”.

He’s the middle aged blue collar guy whose dreams were shattered long ago. All that remains are the hopes for his teen age son and the love for his wife, Viola Davis.

After playing to standing ovations on the Broadway stage, they make a run for the Oscars in this powerful tragedy of hopes and dreams gone wrong.

Denzel’s crushing disappointments are responsible for his uncompromising parenting style. The cast squeezes every drop of emotional insight from August Wilson’s award winning play and slightly altered movie script.

This is a family under the thumb of an embittered breadwinner. The more he expresses his self-righteous anger, the deeper they sink into their quagmire.

For every stirring scene Denzel Washington uses to lash out, Viola Davis delivers her own passionate plea to be heard and understood. Standing ovations aren’t only for the Broadway theater. The movie audience also explodes into thunderous applause during the rolling of the final credits.

“Fences” builds into a strong connection that you won’t be able to shake off. “Fences” deserves four stars for the passion it brings to the screen, this is a great, great film.