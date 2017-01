SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Some tough luck for a Southampton driver, who picked the wrong snowbank.

The driver of this vehicle swerved to avoid another car. The snowbank they hit was unfortunately solid ice, and flipped the vehicle over.

The driver was taken to the hospital but was already released and is okay. Southampton Police Dispatcher Cheryl Lamagdeleine said the accident happened on Montgomery Road at about 6 o’clock this evening.