Mother, 2 children tied up during West Springfield home invasion

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police said an intruder forced his way into a home on High Meadow Drive, and tied up a woman and her two children before he robbed them Friday afternoon.

West Springfield Detective Captain Paul Connor told 22News that a sum of money was taken, and no one was hurt; “We do not believe this was a random incident.” He said the reason this family was targeted is under investigation.

Capt. Connor declined to say how old the children are, but he said one was a boy and one was a girl. Since the victims were tied up, he said the perpetrator would face kidnapping charges once he’s caught.

Police have made no arrests in this home invasion. They were working to identify the lone suspect.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.