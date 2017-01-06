Mother, 2 children tied up during West Springfield home invasion

Police believe the family was targeted

Barry Kriger By Published: Updated:
West Springfield Police Car

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield Police said an intruder forced his way into a home on High Meadow Drive, and tied up a woman and her two children before he robbed them Friday afternoon.

West Springfield Detective Captain Paul Connor told 22News that a sum of money was taken, and no one was hurt; “We do not believe this was a random incident.” He said the reason this family was targeted is under investigation.

Capt. Connor declined to say how old the children are, but he said one was a boy and one was a girl. Since the victims were tied up, he said the perpetrator would face kidnapping charges once he’s caught.

Police have made no arrests in this home invasion. They were working to identify the lone suspect.

Click Here if you’re unable to view the map above.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s