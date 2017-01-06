With holidays over, food pantries, soup kitchens need donations

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The people who provide food for the hungry at local soup kitchens and food pantries are facing dire straits. At Lorraine’s Soup Kitchen and Pantry in Chicopee, they were receiving lots of donations of food and money during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, but the help has plummeted since the first of the year.

Unless people come forward and donate money, Executive Director Andrea Marion said, they are going to have to reduce the allotment of food that they provide to their clients.

Marion said that they are still operating off the donations they received around Christmastime, but those are quickly running out. She pointed out that even a small monetary donation can go quite far for the pantry. For example, a $1 donation to them can purchase 10 pounds of meat from the Food Bank.