Weather Alert Day: 1-4 inches of snow expected in western Mass.

The steadiest snow expected to fall between 1PM - 5PM

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The 22News Storm Team has declared a Weather Alert Day for Saturday, January 7th due to the possible snowfall expect for most of western Massachusetts.

What to expect on Saturday:

  • Morning will start off dry and mostly cloudy
  • 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. snow starts falling and continue into the evening
  • 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. the steadiest snow falls
  • 7:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. snow ends
  • Highs will be in the mid-20’s

The best chance for accumulating snowfall is expected to be central and eastern parts of Hampshire and Hampden counties, and eastern Franklin County, with about 1-4 inches of snow.

The farthest part of eastern Hampden County could get more than 4 inches of snow. Expect a coating to 2 inches everywhere else. If the storm wobbles west then western Mass. could possibly get more snow.

