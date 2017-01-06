Victim shot in Springfield’s Forest Park neighborhood

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police said they found a gunshot victim on Daytona Street, Friday afternoon, but he had suffered the gunshot wound a few blocks away.

“He’d been shot once in the butt,” Springfield Police Captain Robert Strempek told 22News.

Captain Strempek said the victim had been driven to Daytona Street, but the shooting had taken place less than a quarter mile away in the same Forest Park neighborhood.

Police were alerted by the “shot-spotter” system on Commonwealth Avenue not long before they discovered the victim on Daytona. Captain Strempek said detectives found several shell casings on Commonwealth Avenue. He said they appeared to have been fired from a rife.

The victim is expected to be okay. Police have made no arrests so far, and have not identified any suspects.